Louise et Cie Is Launching Jewelry (and We're Kind of Obsessed)

Whenever we're crushing on a shoe line, we cling to the hope that the designer-in-question will soon branch out to shinier adornments. Thankfully, Louise et Cie has answered our prayers. The formerly footwear-only brand, which launched last year under the Vince Camuto umbrella, is helmed by Camuto Group creative director and wife to the man in charge Louise Camuto, and features boots, heels, and flats with a distinctly modern feel—often with luxe metal detailing that makes its foray into jewelry seem like a natural step.

Statement Collar Necklace, $228; louiseetcie.com.

The subsequent collection of baubles, also designed by Camuto, features artsy-looking necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings made with pave and crystals, semi-precious stones, and polished 14kt gold plating (quite the deal considering the line is capped at $378). "I was drawn to a mix of modern, architectural, and Deco-inspired influences," Camuto told InStyle. According to the designer, the luxe link necklaces in geo shapes (above) are meant to echo Louise et Cie's fall footwear range. "It's modern and sleek with a touch of edge," she said.

Shop Louise et Cie's jewelry collection now at louiseetcie.com (prices range from $28 to $378).

