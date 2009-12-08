Louis Vuitton's New Face

Dec 08, 2009

After two mega-watt ad campaigns starring Madonna, Louis Vuitton has gone back to the basicsmodels! Their newly revealed Spring/Summer 2010 ad campaign features supermodel Lara Stone resting on a bed of ferns amid white doves. "After two seasons with such a huge star, Artistic Director Marc Jacobs decided to take a breather and work with a modeland not just any model. She clearly has a Brigitte Bardot look," Vuitton's Communication Director, Antoine Arnault, told WWD.

 Joyann King

