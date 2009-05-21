Louis Vuitton on Twitter

Joyann King
May 21, 2009

If you thought Twitter wasn't chic, think again—Louis Vuitton just started tweeting! Don't expect the dirt on Marc Jacob's baby news, but you can follow in hopes of getting insider celeb sightings, product launches and private-event updates. Clearly embracing the power of the internet, the French brand is also selling an exclusive bag, the Totally Monogram Tote (left), on their website through June 1st. The chic logo bag comes in three sizes and, if we had to guess, a special place for your Blackberry.

Get Louis Vuitton updates now at twitter.com/louisvuitton_us.

