Michelle Williams Is Paris Reimagined in Louis Vuitton's Spring 2017 Campaign
When it comes to designers and their muses, there are few bonds more powerful than the ones between Nicolas Ghesquière and actresses Michelle Williams and Jennifer Connelly. The stars are often clad in his designs on the red carpet and he has returned the favor by placing them in various Louis Vuitton ad campaigns since he took the helm of the French house in 2013.
As for the brand's new spring 2017 ad campaign: Not only are the LV mainstays back but Ghesquière has also included up-and-comers in the mix by way of millennial fashionistas and actresses Adèle Exarchopoulos and Sasha Lane, who star in the Bruce Weber-shot photos (alongside Williams and Connelly). This isn't the biggest surprise either, as the 20-something-year-old duo frequently don the house's pieces at movie premieres, photocalls, and high-fashion events. Blue Is the Warmest Color star Exarchopoulos (below) has also previously worked with the house.
Titled "Series 6," the ad campaign's pared-down backdrop sets the stage for the four beauties and the brand's showstopping looks to play center stage. Sheer embellished gowns, strapless stunners, red carpet-ready clutches, and edgy leather boots are all on the agenda.
In a press statement, Ghesquiere shared his inspiration for the assortment. "Paris is the soul of this collection, with its Right Bank / Left Bank duality, Paris is nourished by all artistic influences. It is to this cultivated, intellectual, original and free-spirited Parisienne that I wanted to pay tribute," he said.
The house described the stars as "the modern inspirations for a reimagined Paris" and noted that "Bruce Weber’s visual chapter is set on the Ile Saint Louis. Like a flâneur strolling through the streets of Paris, he is beguiled by the romantic poetry of the River Seine and portrays his subjects through powerful silhouettes."
Lane (below) is truly taking the fashion world by storm, after her thrilling performance in 2016's American Honey. She sat front row at Louis Vuitton's show in October, thus we fully expect to see her working with the brand all throughout 2017.
And perhaps all of these ladies will be clad in the house for awards season? Only time will tell.
Watch them in the new campaign video above.