Celebrating Louis Vuitton's 195th Birthday: See the Stars in LV Designs

Today, we celebrate Louis Vuitton and his legacy. Although the founder of the luxury brand (which is now fronted by designer Nicolas Ghesquière) passed in 1892, his namesake company continues to thrive with the brand-new Fondation Louis Vuitton museum, which opened last October, and of course Ghesquière's numerous successful runway collections.

On top of that, Vuitton's designs continue to have prominence on and off the red carpet, from LV muse and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander's strapless yellow dress on the Academy Awards red carpet to pop superstar Taylor Swift's metallic mini at the 2016 Met Gala and even Cate Blanchett's futuristic dress at the Louis Vuitton "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez" exhibition in Tokyo. These stunning designs truly transcend generations.

In honor of the late fashion icon's birthday, we're taking a look back at our favorite Louis Vuitton looks on today's hottest celebrities. Click through our gallery to see how his legacy is still making a statement in Hollywood today.