One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Is Going to Be a Dad

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is going to be a father. People confirms that the singer is expecting his first child with Briana Jungwirth, a Los Angeles-based stylist.

"Louis is happy and very excited about becoming a dad and he thinks Briana will be an amazing mother," a friend told People. "It was a surprise at first, but he and Briana are very, very close friends and this has brought them even closer." Both Tomlinson and Jungwirth are 23. According to the magazine, the Brit has even been looking for homes close to Jungwirth in L.A.

"Louis and Briana care about each other very much and have spent a lot of time together privately over the last few months," the source added. “They are both really happy and although they aren’t in a relationship, their friendship is extremely strong and they are both really excited about the baby. It’s early days and Briana and the baby’s health are the most important things right now." This is just the latest occurrence in an eventful year for the One Direction fandom, which has included everything from Zayn Malik leaving the band to Twitter feuds that produced memorable hashtags. One thing's for sure—Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne are going to make some good looking uncles.

