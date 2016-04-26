Louis Tomlinson and Girlfriend Danielle Campbell Make Their Instagram Debut

Louis Tomlinson is making his love Instgram official. The One Direction singer has reportedly been dating Disney actress Danielle Campbell for months now, and he took to social media on Monday to share the first photo of them together and—spoiler alert—it's super cute.

"Lucky," the 24-year-old simply captioned the photo on Instagram. In the pic, Tomlinson gives Campbell a sweet kiss on the cheek as she smiles brightly at the camera. The black-and-white 'gram was taken this past weekend at Coachella in Indio, Calif.

Lucky A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Apr 25, 2016 at 2:53pm PDT

But that wasn't the only photo Tomlinson shared from his weekend in the desert. The One Directioner also posted several photos of himself and his friends looking like they're having the time of their lives at Coachella. Keep scrolling to see them all.

A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Apr 24, 2016 at 3:32am PDT

A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Apr 24, 2016 at 4:40am PDT

Wonder how this guy feels today .... A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Apr 25, 2016 at 1:04pm PDT