Louis Tomlinson Has a Cozy Date Night with Danielle Campbell at His Sister's Beauty Line Launch Party

Lottie Tomlinson, younger sister to One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, is one of the most beloved beauty girls on Instagram and is just shy of 3 million followers. If you have been keeping up with her posts, then you know she's releasing a slew of lip and nail kits for her Nails Inc. collaboration, MatchBox. And the partnership is exactly what the 18-year-old makeup artist toasted to in London Tuesday night, with a ton of familiar faces showing their support.

Naturally, big bro Louis turned out for the festivities and kept things cool and casual in a white T-shirt and black jeans. He was accompanied by stylish girlfriend Danielle Campbell (above, left), who was fall-perfect in all black—a silky crop top, leather lace-up pants, and suede thigh-highs to be exact.

Lottie (pictured above with her brother) kept it sporty in Fenty x Puma white lace-up pants ($150; bloomingdales.com) and an on-trend black lace bralette that showcased her toned abs for the launch celebration at Tape London.

On Wednesday, the 1D singer shared a sweet message about his sister's accomplishment. "So proud of my sis last night :)," he wrote in the caption​​​​​​ to a photo of the siblings at the event. "Well done, Lots. Love you."

Lottie's limited-edition MatchBox nail and lip kits come in four combinations: a hot pink duo, coral pairing, orange twosome, and mauve coupling. They each retail for $19 and are available at Nails Inc.'s website now.