Louboutin Loves J. Lo's Song, Plus Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Curls

Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography/Getty; Courtesy of Net a Porter; Courtesy of Hollywood Records; Courtesy of IMBD; Andrew Shawaf/PacificCoastNews; Courtesy of Mango
InStyle Staff
Dec 01, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Ivanka Trump may already be married, wants others to get hitched too! She is offering a New York Proposal package, complete with a Trump hotel reservation, with the purchase of any of her engagement rings. [IvankaTrumpCollection.com]

2. Christian Louboutin loves his namesake song by Jennifer Lopez, even more in fact that she personally called him to confirm exactly how to pronounce his name! [FashionWeekDaily.com]

3. Nick Jonas is stepping out solo with his new band Nick Jonas & The Administration. [People.com]

4. Hot Video: Check out the celeb-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated film Nine. [JustJared.com]

5. Justin Timberlake goes back to his curly yearswhat do you think of his new hairdo? [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

6. JCPenney is where it's at! First Charlotte Ronson, then the Olsen's line and now Mango will be carried at the mega department store. [Fashionista.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!