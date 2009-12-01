Louboutin Loves J. Lo's Song, Plus Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Curls

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Ivanka Trump may already be married, wants others to get hitched too! She is offering a New York Proposal package, complete with a Trump hotel reservation, with the purchase of any of her engagement rings. [IvankaTrumpCollection.com]

2. Christian Louboutin loves his namesake song by Jennifer Lopez, even more in fact that she personally called him to confirm exactly how to pronounce his name! [FashionWeekDaily.com]

3. Nick Jonas is stepping out solo with his new band Nick Jonas & The Administration. [People.com]

4. Hot Video: Check out the celeb-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated film Nine. [JustJared.com]

5. Justin Timberlake goes back to his curly yearswhat do you think of his new hairdo? [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

6. JCPenney is where it's at! First Charlotte Ronson, then the Olsen's line and now Mango will be carried at the mega department store. [Fashionista.com]