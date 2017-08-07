Kate Moss’s Little Sister Lottie Is on a Bikini ’Gram Spree

If you were busy vacationing in Mykonos, would you share every minute of it?

Well, 19-year-old model Lottie Moss certainly is. The younger half-sister of the one and only Kate Moss is enjoying some time off in Greece, and, like any millennial would do, hasn’t shied away from offering a close-up glimpse at her holiday.

Moss, who has already worked with Chanel, Red Valentino, and Calvin Klein, took to Instagram about a week ago to share a picturesque shot of herself catching the rays poolside. Her outfit of choice? A white bikini, because summer.

F**king paradise A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

As expected, Moss and her runway-ready look reached thousands of likes, prompting her to then post a follow-up image of herself riding a jet-ski. “Channeling my inner Rihanna,” she wrote.

Channelling my inner Rihanna In Mykonos @velocity.black 🏝 A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Of course, the model seems to have loved her time in paradise. On Monday, she shared yet another shot of herself in the same white bikini.

Polaroids Mykonos @jeffreyschnabolk A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

And another.

Bootaytay A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

And, if the white isn’t enough, here’s another of her in cutoffs and a black sports top.

Oh didn't see u there A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Lottie, can we please join next time?