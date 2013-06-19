Lotion Up! Stacy Keibler, Emily VanCamp, and More Celebrate Clinique

After 45 years on the market, Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizer got a makeover! Celebrities including Estelle, Selita Banks, Katharine McPhee, Petra Nemcova, Stacy Keibler, and Emily VanCamp (in Preen) were all on-hand to celebrate the reformulated lotion of the beauty industries most beloved products at the Loft & Garden at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. The stars mingled with beauty editors at the rooftop venue, where they enjoyed cocktails and tunes spun by DJ Duo. The new formula named, Dramatically Different Lotion+ ($26 at clinique.com), promises the same moisturizing benefits as the original with added strengthening components. Now that's something worth celebrating!

Click through the gallery to see more of last night's parties.

MORE:• Clinique Chubby Sticks are Now for Eyes• Petra Nemcova Teams Up with Clinique!• Clinique Chubby Stick Intense