Orange Is the New Black's Lorraine Toussaint Shares the Secret to Taking a Good Photo

Being a top actress requires more skills than just remembering your lines. It's just as important to know how to look great on the red carpet and be able to pose for an amazing picture. Even when the paparazzi catches them off guard, many stars seem to still have everything put together. Just how do they do it?

RELATED: Orange Is the New Black Gets the Season 4 Green Light

We caught up with Lorraine Toussaint at the 2015 Critic's Choice Awards and she dished on how she nails every picture. The Selma actress, who looked effortlessly polished on the carpet wearing Alan B. Schwartz, explained to InStyle, "Someone just said to me, 'This is part of your job,' and I said, 'I know how to do my job."

"There is a secret to taking a good photo: Drop your chin. There's nothing like a double chin in a bad photo."

So, there it is. If you want to strike a pose like a pro, do as Toussaint says and keep that head up.

-With reporting by Kwala Mandel

PHOTOS: See the Best Beauty Moments from Orange is the New Black