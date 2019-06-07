Lori Loughlin Might Face a Legal Dispute with USC Next

Is Lori Loughlin angling to sue USC next? It's not out of the question.

The news of a possible legal dispute with USC — by or against Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli — comes by way of a letter sent to prosecutors addressing a possible conflict of interest.

For background: According to a report from the L.A. Times, USC hired the same firm that is representing Giannulli and Loughlin in the college admissions scandal, Latham & Watkins, for a separate matter regarding their stadium. USC contacted federal prosecutors in case things got heated and the couple became involved in a legal dispute with the university (you know, in addition to the charges they're currently facing from federal prosecutors).

The couple's attorney, William Trach, wrote in a response to prosecutors that future civil litigation is "completely speculative" for the time being.

RELATED: Of Course Lori Loughlin Is a Leo

Image zoom Boston Globe/Getty Images

"Latham is not proposing to represent Ms. Loughlin or Mr. Giannulli in any such civil litigation, USC has never articulated how Latham's representation of the defendants in this case would bear on any such civil litigation," he wrote, according to CNN.

So it looks like, for now, Loughlin and Mossimo are sticking to more pressing issues, like the possible jail sentence they face if convicted of allegedly paying a bribe of $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, into the elite Southern California school. They both rejected a plea deal and subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Were the couple to decide to sue the university, they would not be the first parents indicted in the college admissions scandal to do so. According to the Times, another parent recently sued Georgetown University to prevent the school from nullifying his son's credits.

Us Weekly added a bit more fuel to the idea that Loughlin is seeking revenge on USC, with a source telling the publication that “Lori feels that USC is going to do whatever is necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family. USC accepts extremely substantial donations, which will typically result with a child from that family enrolling."

The source added that “Lori wants to expose USC’s admission practices and looks forward to her day in criminal court.”