Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly "Terrified" About Her New Charges

Earlier today, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were both charged with a new count in the college admissions scandal: conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. People reports that sources close to the couple are saying that the new developments are stressing out the couple and they feel as though the situation is becoming impossible.

"They feel like this is David versus Goliath. How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you?" the source told People. "How can you possibly move forward from this? This stress is about to break them."

The U.S. Department of Justice added the additional charge to Loughlin, Giannulli and nine other defendants' cases. A press release stated that the individuals mentioned today "conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission."

People explain that federal programs bribery involves the theft or bribery of an organization that involves more than $10,000 in federal funds. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Rose, falsely designated as crew rowers. According to the U.S. Penal Code, the newly added bribery could see Loughlin and Giannulli sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Throughout the scandal, the couple has chosen to show unity and strength to the public, leaning on their church and daughters to endure the media speculation and possible jail time looming on the horizon. Reports have ranged from Loughlin suffering from anxiety to allegations of divorce to the family being stronger than ever before. Loughlin hasn't released an official statement on the matter, so it's difficult to get anything concrete, though neither Loughlin nor Giannulli has admitted to any wrongdoing.