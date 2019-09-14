Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly "Scared" for Her Trial Following Felicity Huffman's Jail Sentence

The possibility of Lori Loughlin going to jail just became that more real following Felicity Huffman's sentence of 14 days behind bars for her part in the college admissions scandal this week.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud when she paid $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT scores altered, the Desperate Housewives star was ordered to spend two weeks in jail with one-year supervised release and pay a $30,000 fine.

Felicity's harsh punishment reportedly made fellow celeb mom of Operation Varsity Blues, Lori Loughlin, increasingly concerned for her own fate, as Lori and her husband didn't take a plea deal. If found guilty, they both could face up to 40 years in prison. "Lori is aware of Felicity’s sentence, and is processing what that means for her," a source told People. "Her only move now is to take this to court and to prove that she is not guilty of what she’s charged with."

Loughlin allegedly gave $500,000 to have her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, accepted to USC based on phony crew recruit scholarships. She faces more jail time than Huffman because of her bribe's high dollar amount.

“If she’s found guilty, she will go to jail; that is clear,” the insider continued. “And if another deal is offered to her, which I don’t think it will be, she will go to jail. Her only chance of avoiding jail is to beat these charges. Lori is a smart woman; she understands that. She’s scared and upset, but she’s resolved to be strong and to fight this. She will do what she has to do to protect herself and her family.”

It's also revealed that Lori "regrets" not originally taking a plea deal like Felicity did. “She didn’t understand the entire nature of the charges against her, and she wasn’t even sure if or how she had broken the law,” the source says.

“It was very early, and she didn’t have all the information that she has now. Based on what she understood at the time, she made the best choice for herself. Now there is no deal on the table, and she has to have faith that the courts and the prosecution will move fairly and not make an example out of her.”

“This has been a rough day,” the insider added. “Lori is going to move forward as best as she can, but now she has a little more clarity about what will happen next.”

Lori's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 2.