Why Lori Loughlin Is Reportedly Keeping a Close Eye on Felicity Huffman’s Court Case

Lori Loughlin may still believe she shouldn't be going to jail, but that doesn't mean she isn't worried about it.

According to a People report, Loughlin has been carefully monitoring the court proceedings of fellow actress Felicity Huffman, hoping to get insight into what her own case may look like in relation to the college admissions scandal.

“Lori is watching Felicity’s case very closely,” a source close to Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, said. “She’s relieved that it doesn’t look like the prosecution is making an example of Felicity, and is adhering to the law.”

On Monday, Huffman formally pleaded guilty in connection to the scandal. During her hearing, prosecutors recommended a sentence of four months in prison and a $20,000 fine, though she will be sentenced at a later date. She was previously accused of paying $15,000 to fraudulently boost her daughter's SAT score.

Image zoom Getty Images

In March, it was revealed that Loughlin and Huffman were indicted as part of a massive nationwide scam in which dozens of wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes to get their children into elite schools.

Loughlin has pleaded not guilty in the case, but, according to People's source, is worried that prosecutors may give her a harsh punishment to try to make an example out of her because she's a famous actress.

“Her big worry was that she would be treated unfairly as one of the more famous people involved in the case,” the source said. “She’s afraid of being penalized for her fame, but it looks like prosecutors may be making a good faith effort to treat each defendant fairly."

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Has Pleaded Guilty in Connection to the College Admissions Scandal

However, Loughlin's case differs from Huffman's — she allegedly paid a $500,000 bribe, which, compared to Huffman's payment, is much bigger. As a result, she could be facing way more jail time than Huffman would.

"People who are convicted of $500,000 frauds usually spend time in jail," former assistant U.S. attorney Mimi Rocah told InStyle last month. "The way our system is, whether you approve of that system or not, the more money involved in the crime, the more potential jail time you face."