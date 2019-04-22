Why Lori Loughlin Feels "Pressure" to Plead Guilty

Lori Loughlin may have pleaded not guilty in regards to Operation Varsity Blues, but she could still change her mind and take a plea deal. A source close to Loughlin told People that the Full House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are very concerned about what might happen to their daughters as a result of the scandal, and feel "pressure" to plead guilty to spare Bella and Olivia Jade from potential charges.

“Lori will not do anything to put her daughters in harm’s way,” the source said. “She is like a mama bear when it comes to the girls, and she will do whatever she has to do to protect them from prosecution, especially malicious prosecution. Her top priority in all of this is to protect her daughters.”

The source's information comes after it was reported that one of the couple's daughters is under criminal investigation over the case, though it hasn't been confirmed which daughter the investigation pertains to. Some, however, have speculated that Bella is the one who was sent a "target letter" by authorities, based on the fact that she deleted her Instagram shortly before that news broke.

“The prosecution could easily charge the daughters in an attempt to get [Loughlin and Giannulli] to plead guilty,” People's source said. “But investigators have not disclosed any information that they may or may not have that would implicate either one of the daughters.”

Last week, a source also told People that Loughlin was worried her daughters might be called upon to testify against her. Adam Citron, an attorney at New York-based firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, told InStyle at the time that Olivia Jade and Isabella probably won't have to testify, but ultimately, what happens will be in the hands of the prosecution.

For now, it sounds like Loughlin and Giannulli are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“They feel that they’re in the middle of a squeeze play right now,” People's source said. “It’s very complex, legally. On one hand, they have pleaded not guilty to the offenses they are alleged to have committed. But on the other hand, they know that pleading guilty could put the matter behind the whole family.”

“They are under an enormous amount of pressure, and the idea that the girls could be prosecuted is distressing, as you can imagine,” the source continued. “That just makes the pressure worse.”