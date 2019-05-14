Lori Loughlin "Strongly Believes" She Shouldn't Go to Jail

Sources close to Lori Loughlin are saying that the actress "strongly believes" that she shouldn't face any jail time for her involvement in the college admission scam. Entertainment Tonight reports that Loughlin, who became the center of the firestorm surrounding fraudulent college applications, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, entered not guilty pleas back in April.

"Lori's situation has gone from bad to worse," a source told ET. "Jail time has always been a possibility, but since more charges were filed her reality [of not serving time] seems grim. While the fact she could serve time never leaves her mind, she strongly believes she doesn't deserve to. She truly feels it was all a misunderstanding."

That misunderstanding involves Loughlin paying $500,000 to have her daughters, 19-year-old Olivia and 20-year-old Bella, admitted into USC via less-than-legitimate means. Loughlin and Giannulli paid Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the whole operation, to have Olivia and Bella designated as recruits to the school's rowing team. When the FBI investigation uncovered Singer's involvement, as well as Loughlin and fellow actor Felicity Huffman's, the headlines gained national attention. To make matters worse, the same source told ET that Olivia Jade isn't even close to forgiving her parents anytime soon.

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty Images

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Is Coming Back to TV

"Olivia Jade is totally over it and won't listen to anything her parents say now," the source adds. "She is in no way ready to forgive anything her parents have done. Lori doesn't understand Olivia's reaction. She seems to feel her act was selfless and misunderstood and she wants to prove she had all the best intentions and even that she was, in some way, duped into breaking the law."

The source adds that Loughlin feels like Olivia should forgive her, noting that the family has gone to therapy in hopes of coming to some sort of reconciliation.

"Lori felt at this point her daughter would come around and forgive her," the source said. "They have gone to therapy in hopes things would improve, but it doesn't seem that that’s happened. Olivia is still not talking to her mother because she's hurt and feels betrayed."

RELATED: Olivia Jade Has Reportedly Broken Up with Her Boyfriend

ET notes that while Loughlin's friends have done their best to remain loyal, they are imploring her to admit some sort of guilt. Just today, Felicity Huffman plead guilty in Boston. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of four months in addition to a fine of $20,000. In Loughlin's case, she could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Loughlin faces charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

"[Lori's] children and most of her friends aren't entirely convinced this was some kind of a mistake," the source said. "They know she is a loving mother who only wants the best for her kids, but they also know she needs to face that what she did was unlawful and [how it] has affected not only her children, but also many others. Her friends want her to rethink her plan for the case and admit some sort of guilt. Her closest friends have stuck by her despite her huge mistake."