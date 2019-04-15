Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges Against Her

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who are facing the additional charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering on top of the preexisting charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, have pled not guilty to all the charges against them, according to multiple reports.

The Full House star and her designer husband both filed a waiver of appearance form, notifying the court that they do not intend to attend any preliminary hearings (a move that is often used when the defendant wants to avoid bad press).

Loughlin and Giannulli both face a minimum sentence of 4 years and 9 months in prison, and The Blast reports that they could each face up to 40 years.

The couple was among dozens of parents (including actress Felicity Huffman, who pled guilty) who bribed their children’s way into top tier universities. Loughlin and Giannullu allegedly paid $500,000 for both of their daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, to be accepted to USC as crew team recruits though neither of them rowed.