Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Anniversary Plans Sound Pretty Appropriate

Today marks Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's wedding anniversary, but sources close to the couple say that there won't be any big production or over-the-top celebration as the two await their sentencing. People magazine reports that the couple has put everything on hold, anniversary festivities included, in the wake of the college admissions scandal.

"Their anniversary is the last thing on their mind, as they're trying to figure out their legal options and the case against them," a source said. "They're unified and working together to fight these charges, but they’re not really in a celebration mood, as far as I can tell."

The source continues, saying that if anything does happen, it will just be between Loughlin and Giannulli. Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose probably won't be involved, though Isabella has been more active on Instagram lately, so a commemorative post isn't out of the question.

"It's all business, all the time with them as they move through this," the source added. "Anything they do will be low-key and just between the two of them."

While Loughlin has been staying under-the-radar while she awaits sentencing, Giannulli was seen taking in a round of golf. The Mercury News notes that he swapped out his usual courthouse seriousness for a more laid-back attitude, smiling as he soaked up the sun and took in time on the green. Loughlin has rarely been seen out of her home, except for a few instances where she took in a Pilates class.

Sources state that Loughlin does regret not taking her initial plea deal as she learns the fates of the other parents involved with the scandal. A friend of the couple previously told People that Loughlin didn't want to admit that she'd done anything wrong.

"But taking the deal would have admitted guilt, and she believes she was duped by unscrupulous people who enriched themselves off her. It is her position that she was not some sort of criminal mastermind," the source added. "She just wanted what was best for her daughters. And it has turned into an ongoing nightmare."

Legal experts estimate that Loughlin could spend no more than a few years in prison for her charges, which include conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire fraud.