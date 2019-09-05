Are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Headed for Divorce?

Ahead of their possible indictment, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli could be facing a more personal matter. Sources are starting to say that the two are considering a divorce and that their daughter is worried that the speculation could be a reality. Reports that the couple is presenting a "united front" at the courtroom may be a facade to hide trouble below the surface.

"Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they're going to get divorced," a source close to Loughlin and Giannulli told Us Weekly. E! News adds that the tension between the couple is wearing on the kids. "They aren't used to seeing their parents like this," a source said. "They really just want this ordeal to be over. Not knowing their fate is a tough place to be in."

The issues could have started back in April, when Loughlin reportedly wanted to take a plea deal. Giannulli apparently urged her to reject the deal, fearing that it would end both of their careers. Extra adds that the charges associated with the college admission scandal — mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering — could carry up to 40 years in jail.

"Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers," the source continued.

Along with Bella, Loughlin's friends are also concerned about the state of her marriage. While Giannulli hasn't commented on anything officially, more sources say that Loughin's pals are urging her to make a decision, even though she seems hesitant about splitting from her husband.

"Her friends think she should leave him," another insider noted. "But Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger."

A separate conflict came recently when Loughlin reportedly wanted to fly to their Boston court date on a commercial flight, even though Giannulli insisted that they take a private jet to avoid the paparazzi. Loughlin has been controlling her post-scandal image by staying out of the spotlight and not being too flashy or ostentatious. She's even hired a team to make sure that she appears down-to-earth at her court dates.

"She spoke to an image consultant who carefully curated her outfit for her most recent court date," another source explained. "And she tried to sneak into the back of the courtroom. There's real fear there. She's taking some responsibility."