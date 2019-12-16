Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Have Accused Prosecutors of Hiding Evidence

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are fighting back against prosecutors in the college admissions scandal.

According to NBC News, the couple has filed a claim accusing prosecutors of concealing evidence that could help their case. I In the claim, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston, their lawyers said the judge's intervention was "urgently needed." The claim also states that prosecutors have refused to turn over favorable evidence that appears to show Loughlin and Giannulli believed their payments to Rick Singer and USC's athletics department would be used for legitimate purposes.

"If, for example, USC knew of Singer’s operation and accepted donations to the university from Singer’s clients as legitimate, then not only was there no bribery at USC, but also no fraud conspiracy at all," the claim reads, according to ABC.

In March, Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to help secure their daughters' admissions to USC. They were charged with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, but have maintained their innocence. In April, they pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

In October, they were additionally charged with federal bribery, which they also pleaded not guilty to.

Sources previously told People that Loughlin and Giannulli are "discouraged" and "concerned" about the idea of possible jail time.

"It's very hard for Lori not to obsess about this case and what her future will be," the source said. "She knows that she should focus on all the good things in her life, but it's almost impossible for her to do it. This is hanging over her head every single day."

Loughlin's next court date is set for Jan. 17, 2020.