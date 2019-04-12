Lori Loughlin Once Turned Down a Family Reality Show

Thanks to the college admissions scandal, you can't go a day without seeing Lori Loughlin's name in the headlines. But once upon a time, a time that now feels as though it was light years ago, Loughlin and her family were apparently living unexciting lives — or as unexciting as life can get for a Hollywood actress and her designer husband.

In an unearthed interview that Loughlin gave to E! in February of 2018, she was asked if the Loughlin-Giannulli household would ever do a family reality show, à la Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and her answer is ~interesting~ given the college cheating scandal that has since come to light.

"No...we've been asked to do a reality show a couple times...we're not that exciting," she said at the time.

"I have my two girls, they're 18 and 19 and they're doing really well," she added. "Olivia Jade's YouTube channel is doing really well and Bella's at her first year of college and she's enjoying it and she's also pursuing an acting career."

By February 2018, Bella was already enrolled in USC, and Olivia Jade was well on her way to acceptance for the 2018 school year. A year and some change later in March 2019, Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for allegedly paying a $500,000 bribe to get both daughters into the university as crew team recruits, even though neither of them rowed.

And as much as Loughlin may have thought her family was drama-free, the details of the college admissions case certainly suggest otherwise. According to The Atlantic, Mossimo once reportedly "roared onto the high-school campus apoplectic" when the college counselor at Olivia Jade and Bella's high school doubted their crew capabilities.

His outburst apparently caused the USC contact for the scam to send a "panicked email" to ringleader Rick Singer, writing, "I just want to make sure that, you know, I don’t want the … parents getting angry and creating any type of disturbance at the school … I just don’t want anybody going into … [the daughter’s high school] you know, yelling at counselors. That’ll shut everything—that’ll shut everything down.”

Following Loughlin's arrest in connection to the scam, she was indicted on an additional charge of money laundering after she did not accept a plea deal in the case.

Suffice to say, things have significantly changed for the Loughlin-Giannullis since 2018. What we wouldn't give to follow along on TV.