Lori Loughlin Is "Discouraged" and "Concerned" Over Her Upcoming Sentencing

Felicity Huffman is finished with her jail time and more and more parents involved with the college admissions scandal are facing their sentencing. But Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are still waiting and, according to sources close to the couple, closely watching every detail to see if they can puzzle together what their own sentences could be.

People reports that Loughlin and Giannulli are "discouraged" and "concerned" as parents are being handed their sentences. Since so many of them are facing the same charges, which include money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire fraud, the couple could be dealt similar consequences.

On Wednesday, Toby MacFarlane, a real estate executive, was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to his charges: one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. He also had to pay $82,000 in back taxes and interest to the IRS for having Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the college admissions scandal, manipulate the admissions process for his children to get into the University of Southern California. CNN adds that he will also pay a $150,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

"There's a similarity to the cases," a source close to Loughlin told People. "And they're smart enough to see that. So they're very concerned. If this guy pleaded guilty and was still given six months, what does that mean for them? If they're convicted, their sentences are going to be very severe. Also, they face more charges than Mr. MacFarlane did. They're very discouraged."

"More charges" include the latest addition to the laundry list that Loughlin and Guilliani already face. Just last month, they were charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, which brings the total time they could be facing to 45 years each.

"It's very hard for Lori not to obsess about this case and what her future will be," the source adds. "She knows that she should focus on all the good things in her life, but it's almost impossible for her to do it. This is hanging over her head every single day."

Loughlin's next court date is set for January 17, 2020.