Lori Loughlin and Her Husband Are Building Their Own Defense

Since they were charged by the FBI back in March, Full House star and perennial Hallmark Channel headliner Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been working with their defense team to build their case in Operation Varsity Blues. Sources close to the couple say that since the dust has settled and the shock has worn off, the duo has come together to work on their case amid all the uncertainty and speculation in the media.

"They’re both very type A," a source told People. "And they're figuring out what to do next. They are both mounting a vigorous defense against the charges."

The source adds that the press maelstrom, the constant news headlines, and all of the drama surrounding their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose have become her "new normal." Instead of cracking under pressure, however, Loughlin is approaching it all with logic and a calm, cool demeanor.

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty Images

RELATED: Here's Who's Throwing Support Behind Lori Loughlin — and Who's Throwing Shade

"It has totally sunk in with Lori," the source notes. "She's an intelligent woman, and she is very logical. Now that the shock has totally worn off and this has become her new normal, her feeling is, 'Okay, what do I do next?' And she knows that her next step is to really focus on her next legal steps."

Loughlin is just one of 50 people charged in the FBI's investigation of college admissions fraud. Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to USC. In the process, they had staged photos taken to convince the admissions department that they were rowing crew. Other individuals were charged with falsifying SAT scores. Loughlin was formally charged with mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Each conviction carries the possibility of 20 years in prison.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty back in April. Along with the couple, fellow actor Felicity Huffman was also charged, though she pleaded guilty. The source adds that Loughlin has been following her case carefully, making note of all the details for her own defense.

RELATED: Olivia Jade Is Reportedly "Begging" to Get Back Into USC

"Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case," says the source. "She's an active participant in her own defense."

Throughout the situation, Loughlin has maintained her innocence and sees her case as totally different from Huffman's. The source adds that Loughlin sincerely believes that she's not guilty and is looking into every possibility to defend herself against what she sees as a "meritless charge."

"She feels like she's got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, that she won’t be found guilty," the source told People. "She still is looking into the avenues to defend herself against what she thinks is a meritless charge."