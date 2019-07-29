Lori Loughlin's Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Break Their Instagram Silence

After taking a vow of social media silence following the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin's two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, are quietly marking their return back into the spotlight.

On Sunday night, Bella posted for the first time on Instagram in six months in honor of her mom's birthday. "Happy birthday mama. I love you," she wrote alongside a red-heart emoji, to which her sister Olivia replied: "My people."

In the moody snap, Bella and Lori could pass as twins while posing in what appears to be a photo booth.

Olivia's comment may indicate that her relationship with Lori is on the up and up. Back in May, Entertainment Tonight reported that the USC student was barely talking to her mother because she ruined her career as an influencer amid the legal drama in operation Varsity Blues.

"Olivia is having a very hard time dealing with this, and for the most part, she's cut herself off from her mother and is going out and partying a lot," a source told the outlet. "She feels she hasn't been a part of any wrongdoing and feels tricked by her parents into going to a school that wasn't even her top choice. Right now she wants to prove she can do it on her own, and she thinks going back to school will help renew her image."

Image zoom JB Lacroix/Getty Images

However, Bella and her mom avoided a falling out. “Lori and Bella have remained incredibly close throughout and have been a wonderful support to one another," the insider added. "Their closest friends feel it's been devastating to watch the effects this situation has had on their family and their relationships."

Lori and her husband Mossimo have pleaded not guilty to charges — including money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud – and face a 40-year prison sentence. The couple will appear in court on August 27. At the hearing, they are expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys, in effort to present a "united front" per Mercury News.

“Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names,” court documents state. “And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the Government’s baseless accusations.” We're staying tuned.