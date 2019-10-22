We Finally Know the USC Enrollment Status of Lori Loughlin's Daughters

Much is still murky when it comes to Lori Loughlin’s involvement in the college admissions scandal — namely, what her sentence will look like — but now, one small facet has been cleared up: her daughters’ USC enrollment status.

In a statement to People, the university’s registrar confirmed that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled.” While as much was rumored, and the Giannulli sisters were removed from their sorority, nothing had been confirmed by the university until now.

Image zoom Greg Doherty/Getty Images

As for Loughlin, she’s reportedly been attempting to contact fellow admissions scandal perpetrator Felicity Huffman, who is currently serving her 13-day sentence at a women’s prison in Dublin, California.

“She wanted to encourage her, and see how she was doing. She feels like their fates are tied together now, even though they weren’t really friends before,” a source close to the actress told People.

“She wants to debrief Felicity after jail to find out what it was like and what her advice would be,” the source continued. “She feels like Felicity’s time in jail will be an indicator on her own time, and she’s extremely curious to know how it goes.”

According to TMZ, Huffman’s lenient sentence may have persuaded Loughlin to accept a plea bargain. The probation department’s ruling that Huffman’s actions didn’t negatively affect anyone else has reportedly given the Full House alum hope.

That being said, the monetary depth of Loughlin's crimes is much greater than Huffman's — while Huffman paid $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT score inflated, Loughlin paid more than 30-times that sum, $500,000, to have her two daughters accepted to USC as crew team recruits (though neither rowed).