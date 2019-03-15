Are Lori Loughlin's Daughters Dropping Out of School?

In the wake of USC's official statement on the FBI's Operation Varsity Blues, Lori Laughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, aren't waiting for the school's investigation. Sources close to the students are saying that they won't be returning to school, since Loughlin and Co. expect that they'll face an onslaught of bullying if they return to the Southern California campus.

According to TMZ, sources close to both daughters have said that they'll withdraw from the university and that both Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli are standing behind their decision. The sources continue, saying that the family is sure that Isabella and Olivia will be "viciously bullied" if they went back.

Sources add that the two will "lay low" for the time being and not attempt to enroll in another institution. The outlet adds that Olivia feels like "a mess, despondent, and feeling like it's the end of the world." The news comes just two days after about 50 individuals were indicted in the largest college admissions scandal, ever. In addition to Loughlin, actor Felicity Huffman was also indicted.

After news that Loughlin and her husband paid half a million dollars for their two daughters to gain admission to USC, videos of Olivia saying that she only wanted to attend school for parties and tailgating emerged.

"I do want the experience of game days, partying…" she said in a vlog. "I don't really care about school, as you guys all know."

She apologized in a subsequent video, but the knowledge that she and her sister posed for faux rowing videos to convince the athletic department that they were indeed rowers seemed to overshadow any sincere apologies.

The Cut obtained a statement from USC stating that the sisters are still enrolled, though that could change with the school's ongoing investigation:

"We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled. USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed."

Since the news broke, Sephora has pulled its products made in collaboration with Olivia Jade. The social media star also lost her partnership with TRESemmé, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The industry publication added that today, the Hallmark Channel announced that it will end a long-running partnership with Loughlin. It will immediately stop production on Loughlin's projects, including its movie series Garage Sale Mysteries and show When Calls the Heart, one of the network's first original series.