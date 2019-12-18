Lori Loughlin Allegedly Told Her Daughters They Needed to Do Better in School

New court documents are shining an unflattering light on Lori Loughlin. Entertainment Tonight reports that Loughlin told Rick Singer, the man behind the college admissions scandal, that she knew her daughters needed to up their academics if they wanted to gain admission to the University of Southern California. The documents also connect Loughlin to Singer's scheme.

In the papers, Singer claims that "Lori Loughlin was in charge and told the couple's daughters that they needed to do better in high school." Additionally, he told the FBI that he told Loughlin exactly what he was going to do: "In exchange for getting Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California ('USC') as a recruited coxswain, they would need to write a $50,000 check to Donna Heinel at USC and pay an additional $200,000 through the KWF."

Forbes explains that KWF is the Key Worldwide Foundation and Singer acted as its president, though he told the IRS that he made no income for the position. "From 2013 to 2016, KWF allegedly distributed more than $7 million in grants," Forbes writes, adding that USC's Women's Athletics program received $50,000 in 2016 alone.

The new documents come just days after Loughlin filed a claim stating that the government was withholding information that would prove that they didn't pay bribes to have their daughters admitted.

"The Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself — for legitimate, university-approved purposes — or to other legitimate charitable causes. The Government’s failure to disclose this information is unacceptable, and this Court should put a stop to it," Loughlin's latest filings read. "If, for example, USC knew of Singer's operation and accepted donations to the university from Singer's clients as legitimate, then not only was there no bribery at USC, but also no fraud conspiracy at all."

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to all of the charges associated with the college admissions scandal.