Lori Loughlin's Daughter Bella Giannulli Just Deleted Her Instagram Account

Days after her parents pled not guilty to the charges against them in operation Varsity Blues, Lori Loughlin's daughter Bella Giannulli made the decision to deactivate her popular Instagram account.

While her choice to go dark on social media at this point in the college admissions scandal is unknown, it could have to do with the loads of negative comments spamming the comments sections of her posts. The 20-year-old's mother got ahead of the criticism and deleted her social media accounts immediately after news broke of her involvement in the bribery scheme.

Meanwhile, Bella's social media star sister Olivia Jade is still clinging onto her Instagram influencer status, as her account boasts 1.4 million followers. However, she has not posted since the scandal and disabled the comments on her grid.

According to a source at ET, Bella is taking the fallout from her parents's actions worse than Olivia, adding that she's "far more invested in college and would loved to have completed USC."

"Bella and Olivia are suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents' decisions," the insider explained. "Bella and Olivia have a very tight knit group of friends who have been there to support them. They've needed that support because they're being attacked at every turn."

Bella and Olivia's fate still remains unknown, as USC is placing holds on the accounts of students involved in the admissions scandal. "This prevents the students from registering for classes (until they have agreed to participate in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review," a statement from the school reads.

The release continues: "Among many factors investigators could consider in reviewing each case are any developments in the criminal cases, including plea deals by parents. Following these case-by-case reviews, we will take the proper action related to each student’s status, up to revoking admission or expulsion."