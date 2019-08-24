Here's What to Expect at Lori Loughlin's Next Court Date

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are due back in court on August 27, where they're facing the possibility of real jail time for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. Both have been staying under the radar since they rejected a plea deal earlier this year and sources claim that it's because Loughlin is prepping herself for the upcoming court date.

What has Loughlin been doing?

Not much. Aside from the occasional photo op outside of a Pilates studio, Loughlin hasn't been working. Her Hallmark Channel show, When Calls the Heart, dropped her, as well as Netflix's Fuller House. She's taking the time off to investigate what the other parents involved are facing.

"Lori is obsessing over every detail of the case. She's not working, she's not doing anything. She’s just reading the files again and again," a source told People. The source adds that the obsession has spread to the rest of the family: "The family was told to remove their Google alerts and to stop searching their names because it's not good for them to see what's being said. But this is a full-time concern of hers."

Loughlin's lawyers insist that she and Giannulli are innocent.

"Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names," her legal team wrote in an official filing last month. "And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the government's baseless accusations."

What's going to happen at the trial?

There's no way to tell just yet, but People writes that "the couple is expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys, as they are both being represented by attorneys from the same law firm."

More recently, sources say that Loughlin's not sure about the possibility of salvaging her reputation. She's reportedly resigned to the fact that things may not ever go back to normal.

"She's embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren't true," a source noted. "She honestly didn't think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field. That's the crux of why she pleaded not guilty."

Could she actually go to jail?

In addition to money laundering and conspiracy, Loughlin's charges include conspiring to commit fraud. According to a legal expert that spoke to the Mercury News, the first two charges carry a sentence of 20 years in prison. Larry Levine, founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants, claims that Loughlin contacted him to inquire about what she could face if she lost the case.

"She didn't ask much how much time she might have to serve, but I told her, based on the charges, that it would be somewhere around 36 to 60 months," Levine said. "I told her, unless you've got something rock solid and turn it over to the feds, you're going to do time, and it's going to be far worse if you don't take a plea agreement."

Could she get a shorter sentence?

There's always the possibility of a shorter sentence. Plus, there's no telling how much time Loughin and Giannulli will actually spend in prison if they end up being sentenced. In the past, celebrities have been given shorter jail time — Paris Hilton was sentenced to 45 days for a DUI and was only jailed for five days before being released. Public outcry made a judge overturn her early release and she served 18 more, though she was released early again due to overcrowding.

"Lori is ready for this to be over," People's source adds. "They all are. At this point, it would be better to spend a few months in jail — because she's been spending the last several months in her own prison."

Thanks to the college admissions scandal's high profile, Loughlin's sentence could be major or she could get the Paris treatment.