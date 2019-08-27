Lori Loughlin Has a Brand New Look for Her Latest Court Appearance

Lori Loughlin is changing up her PR strategy and going with a whole new look.

According to reports, the actress managed to avoid much of the media scrum on Tuesday afternoon as she appeared at a federal court house in Boston for a hearing in connection to the college admissions scandal. She was later photographed in a dark sheath dress layered under a gray cardigan, which she paired with austere black flats.

#DEVELOPING: #LoriLoughlin went in through the back of the courthouse avoiding dozens of media members waiting out front. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Fma4fV6V0K — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) August 27, 2019

The look — not to mention, her somber behavior — is a complete 180 from her previous court appearance back in April, when she donned a bold camel-colored suit accessorized with a leopard print belt and greeted the press as well as fans as though she was walking a red carpet.

Instead of embracing the media and waving to her scam-loving fans, this time, Loughlin kept her head down and her lips tight, with not even a hint of a smile. She appears to have taken a page from the playbook of Felicity Huffman, who was also indicted in connection to the scandal and whose plain ensemble and spare accessories at the court house painted a picture of a woman who was sorry.

This time, Loughlin arrived hand-in-hand with her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, who is facing the same charges as his wife. CNN reported that today they were expected to be asked by a judge about a possible conflict of interest given that the law firm they have chosen to represent themselves, Latham & Watkins, has previously represented USC in a separate and unrelated matter.

It was also reported that the couple has decided to waive their rights to separate attorneys.

In March of this year, Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 to a fake charity orchestrated by Rick Singer in order to get their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli, into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin's behavior since news of the scandal broke — particularly her initial trip to Boston, during which she was also seen signing autographs — has been a popular topic of conversation, raising questions about whether she was truly aware of the severity of the allegations against her, as well as whether or not she even cared. Even the court room sketch from her first trip to court was dramatic.

Since she was fired from her Hallmark show When the Heart Calls (she was also allegedly fired from Netflix's Full House reboot), she's been lying low, and if her new look is any indiciation, she'll continue to do so.