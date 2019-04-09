How Lori Loughlin Is Coping with Operation Varsity Blues

As the fallout from Operation Varsity Blues continues, Lori Loughlin is maintaining her stereotypical Brentwood mom schedule — consisting mostly of yoga and pilates — to cope with the stress.

Last week, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannuli appeared before a Boston judge to waive their rights to a preliminary hearing and hand over their passports before their next court date, which has not been set.

Image zoom Araya Diaz/WireImage

Needless to say, the situation is very serious, with Loughlin potentially facing jail time for felony charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. “While waiting for this to come to some conclusion, she’s trying to keep a somewhat regular schedule — going to yoga and pilates and seeing friends for lunch,” a source told People. “She is very faith-based, and she knows her faith will get her through this.”

Before heading to Boston, the actress was spotted in her natural habitat, aka a California yoga studio, where she was hounded by the paparazzi about her involvement in the cheating scandal. Wearing a hot pink visor, a matching zip-up jacket, and gray spandex pants, Loughlin politely declined to comment.

“She’s holding up well, given the circumstances," the insider added. "She has a strong very strong faith that is helping her immensely. She loves her husband and her children very much.”

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade is reportedly not speaking to her parents and has been keeping a low profile with her boyfriend in Malibu. Currently, her enrollment status at USC — the college Loughlin reportedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her daughters accepted — is on hold amid the investigation, according to Fox News.

"A case-by-case review of current students who may be connected to the alleged scheme is also underway. We will make informed decisions about those cases as the reviews are completed," the college wrote on its website, adding: “USC has placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme. This prevents the students from registering for classes (until they have agreed to participate in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review.”

Olivia Jade's fate (and Lori's for that matter) is still unknown.