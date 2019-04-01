Lori Loughlin Breaks Her Silence About the College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has made her first statement about her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Unfortunately, her words don't amount to much of anything at all, but with a court appearance looming, it's understandable that she can't release many details.

On Saturday, the Fuller House star reemerged for a yoga class in Brentwood, California and was hounded by a paparazzo as she attempted to leave the studio. She expertly dodged his questions with a polite blanket statement. “I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you,” she said in a video posted by TMZ. “You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The cameraman continued to press her for more information. “Are you afraid of going to prison? Do you think you’ll re-establish your relationship with your daughters?” he asked. Maintaining a calm demeanor, Loughlin brushed off his intrusive inquiries and replied: "You have a beautiful day, thank you so much, thanks honey."

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are set to appear in court on Wednesday and face felony charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for USC's crew team. “They can’t wait for the court hearing next week to be done with,” a source previously told People. “It’s very hard for them to think about other things right now. They are both feeling very stressed out."

Meanwhile, Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade has been laying low in Malibu with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, as she's reportedly not speaking to her parents.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. She’s not talking to her parents right now. Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now," an insider revealed to Us Weekly. "Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle."