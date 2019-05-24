Here's Who's Throwing Support Behind Lori Loughlin — and Who's Throwing Shade

The future is still unclear for Lori Loughlin, who faces a court date on June 3 in Boston for an "initial status conference." Whatever the courts decide — she faces up to 40 years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud — the court of public opinion seems to have already made up its mind. That court includes Hollywood heavy hitters and Loughlin's own castmates, who have already taken sides.

The Fuller House cast, including stars Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget, has voiced its support of Loughlin over and over, saying that "a loving family sticks together no matter what."

With over three decades of time together, it's not surprising that the cast would see itself as a family.

"They support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets," Cameron Bure said at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards back in March. "And a loving family that sticks together, also celebrates the really good times together."

Paul Greene, one of the stars on Loughlin's Hallmark Channel series, When Calls the Heart, told Us Weekly that he's on her side, saying, "I'm thinking about her, and that I'm with her and that I'm her friend."

Martha Stewart wouldn't take sides, saying instead that she felt for Loughlin and her family. As a public figure that went to prison herself (for felony charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and making false statements to federal investigators), she had a unique take on the situation.

"I just feel sorry for them and they might have made a bad mistake," Stewart said. "It's just embarrassing for a family to go through what they're going through and horrifying that it even occurred. It's a sad thing."

Other celebrities weren't so understanding. Reactions ranged from jokes to actual call-outs from celebrity offspring who also went through the college admissions process — without paying the $500,000 and jumping through the hoops that Loughlin and her husband did to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into USC.

Rob Lowe was one of the first big names to comment, though his tweets are now deleted. The Huffington Post reports that before the posts were taken down, he wrote, "very proud of my honest, hardworking sons" as a comment on one of his son's tweet. Lowe's sons, John Owen and Matthew, attended Stanford and Duke.

And let me say: I’m incredibly grateful that I had the privilege and opportunity to have a tutor and to afford practice test programs. A lot of kids don’t. And to think of them losing their chance at their dream school to someone undeserving is really, really gross. — John Owen Lowe (@Johnny_L0we) March 12, 2019

Richard Dreyfuss's son, Ben, also got involved. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, "I got into college the old fashioned way: by letting my father’s celebrity speak for itself." That sarcastic remark was followed by a more sincere statement: "Having a dad whose name can get you into college is nice but having a mother as wonderfully supportive and sweet as @jeramiedreyfuss is way better."

Lena Dunham, James Van Der Beek — star of the actual Varsity Blues movie that gave the FBI the name for this specific investigation — and Chrissy Teigen also added their own two cents.

all the people involved in this college scam should have gathered their money and started a small elite college where Lori Loughlin teaches a class on smiling — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) March 12, 2019

If only there was a succinct turn of phrase these kids could have used to inform their parents they were not desirous of their life path... https://t.co/cxOTDI5J1B — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) March 12, 2019

What these parents did wasn't for love, it was for fancy diplomas. Love would've made you spend that money on tutors to make your kids smarter, giving them an actual education. — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 14, 2019

Kim Kardashian aired her grievances on The Van Jones Show, saying, "If [my kids] couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway. That's what I see is not appropriate. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody."

Katie Couric and Angela Bassett also voiced their disappointment and noted that the scandal was a chance for everyone to re-evaluate the entire admissions system.

"It's shocking and upsetting, but I do think it’s an opportunity to reevaluate the whole system, how it works and the madness that is often associated with getting into a top college," Couric said.

"To the degree that it was Photoshopping, and other folks taking tests and making your kid think that they’re taking the test, yeah, I was … disappointed," Bassett added. She worked with Felicity Huffman, who was also named in the FBI investigation, on Netflix's Otherhood.

Julia Roberts also commented on Loughlin's efforts to give her daughters what she thought was best. It's not how she'd approach it, she explains, because she wants her children to grow up with a "normal experience."

"I think that we live a very normal experience with our children. Obviously, we have advantages that we didn't have as children. But I think that's the unique part of it, coming from the childhood that I have," she said. "You do need to know how to make your bed and do your laundry and make one meal. These are important life skills."