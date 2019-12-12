Lori Loughlin Feels "Betrayed" by Olivia Jade's Return to YouTube 

A few weeks ago, like a phoenix rising from college admissions scandal ashes, Olivia Jade posted a video to her YouTube channel, "hi again." While reports of Loughlin's initial reaction stated that she was "proud" of her daughter for putting herself out there in the wake of the scandal, it appears that she could be tracking back on that sentiment.

"Lori is incredibly proud of Olivia for making the decision to return to YouTube despite everything going on right now," a source told Hollywood Life at the time. "She gave Olivia her full blessing."

A source close to the family told Us Weekly that the statement may have been slightly exaggerated. It turns out that Loughlin told her daughter to "remain quiet," at least until sentencing proceedings happened.

"Lori was very clear in telling Olivia to remain quiet and not do anything controversial," the source said.

Image zoom Greg Doherty/Getty Images

RELATED: Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube for the First Time Since the College Admissions Scandal

"Olivia's YouTube video was a big betrayal," the source added. "And cracks in the family are starting to show."

The Mercury News adds that Loughlin's reported shifts in attitude could be evidence that her carefully presented veneer is finally cracking. Olivia's video initially received an outpouring of support, though as more comments rolled in, the more toxic they became.

"Though I'm terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction. This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life," Olivia Jade said in the video. "It's so hard because I'm not trying to make this about me or how I've been because that's not the point of this."

RELATED: Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube for the First Time Since the College Admissions Scandal

Viewers noted that she showed no remorse for what her parents had done. In addition to her YouTube video, Olivia Jade returned to Instagram. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, could face up to 50 years in prison for money laundering, fraud, and bribery charges.