Lori Loughlin Wore an Accessory to Federal Court That Will Transport you to 2005

Lori Loughlin arrived at a Boston courthouse on Wednesday following her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal — but from the smile on her face, you'd never guess that federal court was where she was headed.

Loughlin was photographed in good spirits, waving to fans and thanking them for their well-wishes, though she did not stop to answer any questions from reporters. Page Six reports she told onlookers, "I'm great."

Loughlin was seen wearing glasses with a stylish camel-colored two-piece suit set over a plain long-sleeved gray shirt. She accessorized with a belt slung over her top in a style evocative of the early aughts. (Ah, 2005. What a time for fashion.)

It's a more colorful outfit than what we've typically seen people wear to court — consider infamous scammers and their courtroom appearances, like Anna Delvey's muted sweaters and black dresses, or Elizabeth Holmes' black suits. Felicity Huffman, who was also implicated in the college admissions scandal, opted for a no-nonsense pantsuit for Wednesday's court appearance, in stark contrast to Loughlin's brighter, yet minimal outfit.

When she was arrested last month, Loughlin appeared in court wearing a luxe cream turtleneck and the same oversize glasses, all of which was captured by the court's sketch artist. Though she definitely turned down the glam for Wednesday's appearance, her look is still polished and preppy.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli are facing felony charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits for USC's crew team, even though they do not row. Since news broke of their alleged involvement, Loughlin has seemed to be taking things in stride, even stopping to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans when she arrived in Boston on Tuesday ahead of today's court appearance.

Over the weekend, she even politely responded to a paparazzo who caught her leaving a yoga studio in Brentwood, California, though she dodged his questions.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you,” she said in a video posted by TMZ. “You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”

In the preliminary hearings on Wednesday, it's expected that the court will read charges to Loughlin and Giannulli, though it's not clear if they will enter pleas.