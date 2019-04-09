Lori Loughlin Is Now Facing an Additional Charge in the College Admissions Scandal

Things just keep getting messier for Lori Loughlin.

Hours after it was reported that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will face a minimum of two years in prison over their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, it's being reported that they did not accept a plea deal, thereby increasing the length of a potential prison sentence.

Loughlin and Giannulli are now facing an additional charge of money laundering, which itself carries a maximum 20 year prison sentence. A U.S. attorney told TMZ that they are charged with "conspiring to launder the bribes and other payment in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through [Rick] Singer's purported charity and his for-profit corporation."

According to the Associated Press, they were originally arrested for a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. An indictment was brought on Tuesday against the couple as well as 14 other parents, adding the charge of money laundering conspiracy.

Since the couple did not take a plea deal, if they now want to plea bargain their case moving forward, prosecutors may recommend a minimum of four years and nine months to up to five years and eleven months in prison, TMZ reports.

RELATED: Why Lori Loughlin May Face a Much Longer Prison Sentence than Felicity Huffman

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to help get their daughters into USC as crew team recruits, even though neither of them rowed. Aside from briefly dodging a paparazzo's question, Loughlin has yet to publicly address the allegations head-on.