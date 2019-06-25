Karl Lagerfeld Created His L’Oréal Paris Makeup Collection Before His Death

Image zoom Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Getty Images

Following collaborations with Balmain and Isabel Marant, L’Oréal Paris is teaming up with another iconic fashion house. The makeup brand announced today that its launching a cosmetics collection with the House of KARL LAGERFELD, the namesake line of the late legendary fashion designer.

The limited-edition collection will launch in September during Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020. According to a press release from L’Oréal Lagerfeld had initiated the collaborating prior to his death and will channel his signature "rock-chic" style with a touch of Parisian elegance.

"This line of makeup truly reflects the KARL LAGERFELD brand universe and what Karl loved in makeup — he often used eyeshadows as colors in his sketches," said Caroline Leber, head of image and communication at Maison KARL LAGERFELD in a statement. "L’Oréal Paris has an inclusive message of beauty for all. Karl liked it when a collaboration resonated with his brand and would make a real impact to many people."

The products and their prices haven't been announced yet, but since L’Oréal Paris has drugstore price points, this is one Karl Lagerfeld collection that will be affordable. As seen in the sneak peek that L’Oréal shared on Instagram, the collection's campaign will feature some of the designer's most famous quotes.

Fond of collaborations, Karl Lagerfeld previously created makeup with Australian beauty brand ModelCo and a capsule collection with Sephora.

The products in the L’Oréal Paris x KARL LAGERFELD collection will be revealed Sept. 20, and available globally on Sept. 27.