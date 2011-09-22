L'Oreal Launches Project Runway Makeup!

Courtesy Photo
Shannon Farrell
Sep 22, 2011 @ 4:20 pm

Project Runway and L'Oreal Paris teamed up to create a cosmetics collection! L’Oreal consulting makeup artist and Project Runway regular Collier Strong developed the limited-edition “Colors Take Flight” line. The assortment includes eye shadows, lipsticks, blushes and nail polishes in rich fall shades inspired by the coloring of exotic birds. Preview some of the products in the gallery, and be sure to look for the collection at Ulta and select drugstores this October.

