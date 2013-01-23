L'Oreal Launches DIY Ombre Set: Would You Try This at Home?

The ombre trend of yesteryear is still having a moment (Rihanna is the latest star to try it), and now you can get the look at home with L'Oreal’s first-ever DIY ombre set. The brand just launched Wild Ombre kits, available in tones to match light, medium, and dark hair colors. Each is equipped with a plastic brush to help you get the shift in shade just right. So, would you dye your own ombre highlights? Answer in our poll, and if you're looking for a DIY project, shop the kits for $10 each at lorealparisusa.com.

