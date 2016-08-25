Lorde’s Horse-Riding, Island-Hopping Vacation Is Fit for Royals
Lorde is evidently enjoying the fruits of her labor.
On Wednesday, the 19-year-old New Zealand-born chart-topper took to Instagram to show us how she enjoys her well-deserved time off. In a glowing shot that’s making us seriously pine for the weekend, the singer glamorously poses near a new friend she made while on holiday: a frog. “On vacation shooting love heart eyes at the locals,” she hilariously wrote alongside an image of herself staring deeply at the little reptile.
And while mingling with animals may not be for everyone, here’s one thing most of us can get on board with: the beach. Lorde also took to the social media platform to offer another glimpse at her seaside adventures with friend Hannah Louise Rose. In addition to rocking breathable sun-catching separates, the beauty has also enjoyed a horse ride along the sands, as well as a jaunt on a golf cart while carrying an oversize tote.
Lorde, can we please join your team?