Lorde Apologizes for Suggesting Friendship with Taylor Swift Is Like Having Allergies

UPDATE: On Monday, Lorde apologized for the comments in which she compared her friendship with Taylor Swift to having a friend with an autoimmune disease, which many found insensitive. Although she noted she wasn't talking about Taylor specifically, the singer took to Twitter to state her case, writing: "Didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i f—ked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry."

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

Ever wondered what it’s like to be best pals with Taylor Swift? How about best friends with Lorde?? Maintaining a close relationship with any major celebrity feels pretty far-fetched, but one where both parties are super busy and in-demand? Well, that’s next-level dedication.

For Lorde, a sensation herself, star-studded friendships are the norm. Between Lena Dunham, Taylor Swift, Tavi Gevinson, Karlie Kloss, and the other Hollywood heavy weights in the singer’s inner circle, Lorde stays social—but, honestly, how do any of them find time?!

According to the New Zealand native, famous friends are key to enduring the pressures of the limelight. “It’s an element of wanting to stick together,” Lorde told The Guardian, “It can be so scary to do this. These friendships, they’re about having a hand put on your shoulder by someone who knows. They’re about hearing, ‘I’ve done it, too.’”

But when it comes to a high-profile BFF like T-Swift, things are a tad more complicated.

had the best birthday party i've ever had tonight surrounded by my nyc family. all organised by tay who is as she says "a mom with no kids". i am ur kid and u love me so hard i could burst. here's to our 3 magic years of best friendship and more moments like this squished between angels A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:34pm PST

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” the Melodrama songstress explained. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Well said, Lorde. We’ll bring some Claritin for our next hang with Swift.