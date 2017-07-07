Don't Worry, Lorde and Taylor Swift Are Still Friends

No need to panic, guys—Taylor Swift and Lorde are still friends.

In case you missed it, Lorde sat down with Australian talk show host David Koch to chat about her new album, and during the interview he asked her about what it's like to be part of Taylor Swift's squad. While it is an innocent enough question, it came off kind of awkward, and Lorde gave a vague answer.

"The second you think too hard about it, you just start to go insane," she said. "So it’s best to just be like, 'We’re in Wonderland,' and that’s just what happens around here. Like, also, I don’t hang out with these people at all.”

Many people read into it and ended up coming to the conclusion that Lorde and Swift aren't friends, and that she never really was buddy, buddy with the people in the pop star's so-called "squad." After seeing all the headlines derived from her initial interview, Lorde decided she had to clear the air.

"wow - something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go. taylor is a dear friend. i love her very much. in the interview in question i had just been talking about bowie and patti smith - those were the “idols” i was referring to that i was saying i’m not friends with, not taylor," she wrote in a post on Twitter.

"i’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom i know, and some who i’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends. forgive me for the mild eyeroll i popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult," Lorde continued.

"really shitty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. i want to say one more time that taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. all of them. i fucked up an interview question. now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk."

Well that settles that. They're friends and always have been. Now, let's do as she says—it's Friday after all.