Celebrities, Like Lorde, Have Acne—Get Over It

This just in: Celebrities have skin problems too.

Over the weekend, singer Lorde posted a video to Instagram stories describing her struggle with acne. “Acne sucks,” the New Zealand native began. “You know what also sucks? When you’ve had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, ‘You know what worked for me, is moisturizing! … Make a mask out of honey, Greek yogurt and avocado. All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub! Coconut oil—the secret is coconut oil!'”

“And, the very worst one of all is when people think you’re just dirty,” she continued. 'Do you wash your face?’ It’s like, ‘Yes, I wash my face, I’m just genetically cursed.’”

The Melodrama crooner ended her public appeal by offering words of solidarity. “I feel your pain,” she told her fans. “We’ll get there. We will. I promise.”

Back in January Kendall Jenner joined the stars-with-acne conversation in January when a Twitter user commented on the model’s visible blemishes on the Golden Globes red carpet. Her response: "Never let that sh— stop you!"

Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand https://t.co/2ufMe2T1Zq — daisy (@yellowcustards) January 8, 2018

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

There are certain struggles that come with being human and many of them can’t be avoided, no matter your socioeconomic bracket. Although you may want to believe otherwise, money and fame don't make you infallible (or, you know, immune to the occasional blemish). It's cool that Kendall and Lorde are OK with publicly acknowledging their skincare battles—but how did it become a topic of social media conversation anyway?

Lorde’s video manages to be a lesson in how not to talk to someone with acne and simultaneously shine a light on the world's collective glorification of celebrities. You wouldn't stop a stranger on the street and applaud their bravery for leaving the house while sporting a zit, would you? Or tell them how to adjust their skincare routine? If someone I didn't know pointed out my acne or gave me advice about it in a public place, I'd be pretty angry—maybe you would be too? Let's be clear: Any unsolicited advice to Jenner or the “Royals” singer regarding their skincare routines (even though they're public figures) ventures into "condescending" territory.

While being a public figure amplifies your every move, celebrities are still people. And like you and me, sometimes they get zits. Skincare is personal; let's keep it that way—unless the owner of said skin decides otherwise.