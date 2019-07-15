Lord Jones’ Celebrity-Favorite CBD Body Lotion Is Now in Sephora Stores

Image zoom thelordjones/Instagram

Lord Jones became the first-ever CBD line at Sephora in October 2018, when the High CBD Formula Body Lotion launched on Sephora.com. Now, the trailblazing luxury CBD brand is hitting another milestone: Lord Jones is the first CBD brand to be carried in Sephora stores. As of this week, the products are now on shelves at 171 brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S.

"When Sephora launched Lord Jones as the only CBD brand on their site in October 2018, they made history and broke new ground toward the mainstream acceptance of cannabis as a wellness offering," Lord Jones president & co-founder Cindy Capobianco tells InStyle. "This week, Sephora breaks new ground again as Lord Jones becomes the first CBD brand to launch inside their retail locations. This launch marks another milestone in our mission to de-stigmatize and elevate cannabis.”

Along with the body lotion, which has become a cult-favorite product among celebs like Mandy Moore for relieving foot pain from wearing heels on the red carpet, the High CBD Formula Body Oil and Royal Oil are the other products from the line in stores. The latter, with 1000 mg of CBD per bottle, is currently the most potent CBD product available at the retailer.

In the past two years, CBD oil has gone from a trend to a mainstay beauty ingredient. "The word of mouth about CBD is powerful for one reason — it works," says Capobianco. "CBD helps with everything from bug bites, rashes, sunburn, muscle aches, carpal tunnel syndrome, anxiety, sleep related issues, TMJ, headaches, and menstrual cramps. Consumers are looking for alternative ways to address pain and inflammation outside of traditional prescription medication."

Being able to test these CBD products like you would before buying anything else at Sephora is game-changing for anyone who's new to ingredient. But, this doesn't mean they'll always be in stock. The High Formula CBD Body Lotion sold in a week when it hit Sephora.com and the Royal Oil already one of the site's top five oils since launching in May.

If you've always been curious about the brand after seeing it on social media, it's time to make that Sephora run.