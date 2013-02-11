Looks We Love: The High-Fashion at the 2013 BAFTA Awards

While New York Fashion Week and the Grammys have been taking center stage stateside, celebrities crossed the pond to attend the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in London, where high-fashion dominated the red carpet. Marion Cotillard wore a sunny yellow Christian Dior design, Sarah Jesica Parker chose a black Elie Saab jumpsuit, Jennifer Lawrence picked a sequined strapless Christian Dior Couture gown, Amy Adams favored a Chantilly lace Elie Saab gown (and pink tourmaline earrings surrounded by 1,451 stones), and Jessica Chastain brightened up the carpet in a sapphire asymmetrical number by Roland Mouret. So which BAFTA look is your favorite? Tell us by voting in the poll below!
MORE:• Helen Mirren’s New Pink ‘Do• Anne Hathaway's Les Miserables Clutch• Amy Adams's BAFTA Jewels