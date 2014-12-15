Looking For a No-Fail Holiday Gift? Shop 5 Chic Scarves

Picking out a gift to give everyone on your list can be tricky. There's so much thought that needs to go into it! But now that the holidays are really just around the corner, it's time to pick up some no-fail presents.

A scarf is one of the easiest go-to gifts, but you can still make the purchase with your special someone in mind by choosing a fabric, style, or color that suits their personal taste. A scarf is also a smart buy to have on hand for those moments when someone unexpectedly gives you a gift. Sheer panic, be gone! You just simply can't go wrong here: you don't need to know what anyone's size is and many styles tend to be unisex.

Because we encourage you to add a stylish touch to your gifting, we chose some not-so-basic scarves-- you could call them, to-dye-for.

PHOTOS: Shop 5 To-Dye-For Scarves