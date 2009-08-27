Looking For A Fall Boot? Tough-Girl Styles Top the List

According to Yahoo! Shopping the hottest trends in boots right now are more down and dirty than sleek and flirty, with cowboy boots, motorcycle boots and work boots topping the most-searched list. Blame it on the uprising of girl power, these previously boys-only styles are making even the sweetest of dresses look tough and cool. Take a cue from Miley Cyrus: An embellished version of your favorite western style will add just the right amount of pretty to casual looks.

Boots, Frye, $648; visit shopbop.com.