Look Who Has Similar Style...

Well, well, well—look who has similar shopping style! Lady Gaga paired Erickson Beamon brooches with her Tom Ford lace gown for an MTV appearance last week, the same dress rising style star Emma Stone wore for a Los Angeles premiere last month in black. Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan chose a white Temperley London dress with crystal embellishment at the neckline for Kim Kardashian's wedding, the same dress Pippa Middleton wore in emerald green to her sister's royal nuptials in April. It's so interesting to see how each wears the look differently to reflect their different styles. Don't you think?

